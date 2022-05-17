Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on May 16, 2022.

Born April 30, 1926, in Washington Township, Clarion County, Irene was the daughter of the late Wilbur K. and Irene McKissick Young.

Both parents died when Irene was very young so she and her sister were raised by their paternal grandparents Curt and Ida Young of Shippenville.

Her aunt Mildred Young DeWyer was very instrumental in her life and was a mother figure for her until her death in 2001.

Irene graduated from Shippenville High School in 1943.

She and Dale Rinker were married on December 6, 1946, in Shippenville by the late Rev. Eugene Kern.

Irene was a member of the Bethany E.C. Church in Knox where she served in several capacities.

In more recent years she attended the New Zion Church in Emlenton.

She was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 997 in Lamartine and for many years was a very active member holding several offices.

She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and a hospice volunteer for the Clarion Forest VNA both in homes and in the serenity house in Shippenville.

During this time she met many patients and families who were a blessing in her life.

Irene worked for Linnon’s Foodland in Mariasville until her retirement in 1982. After retiring she provided childcare for several local families.

She enjoyed doing crafts, especially stained glass with her long time friend Nola Chase.

Holiday baking time was special to her.

Cookies, banana nut bread and candy were made as special gifts for her friends and family.

She had a strong faith in God and her family brought much happiness to her life.

Being a grandmother and great grandmother was a great joy for her.

Irene is survived by her two sons and their wives Rich and Judith Rinker and Ron and Betsy Rinker all of Beaver Falls; three grandchildren Derek Rinker and his wife Jennifer of Stephens City, VA, Chris Rinker and his wife Janet of Ellwood City and Jason Rinker of Ellwood City and five great grandchildren Noah Rinker, Zoe Rinker, Ireland Rinker, Bella Rinker and Abigael Rinker.

Along with her parents Irene was preceded in death by an infant son Gary Rinker in 1951, her husband Dale in 2004, her only sibling Mabel Craft in 2007 and her companion, Boston Terrier Tish in 2007.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Pastor Lewie Bennett of New Zion E.C. Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Starr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

