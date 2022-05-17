Kenneth Eugene Williams (Ken), passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022.

Born in Oil City, PA in 1932, Ken attended and graduated from Sugarcreek Township High School where he met his first wife, Shirley Keith.

They were married in 1952.

Not long after, Ken was drafted and spent his service in South Korea where he was known for his sharp shooting skills.

He and Shirley celebrated the birth of their son, Stephen in 1953.

During this time he attended Tri-State College in Indiana with a focus on Engineering.

His second son, Kevin Park was born in 1955.

Ken worked as a manager for Household Finance Corporation for 31 years.

He opened offices in Lancaster PA, Parkersburg WV, and finally Williamsport PA where the family settled permanently.

Ken retired from Household Finance at the age of 54.

After a few years of retirement he returned to work for five additional years at PNC Bank as a loan officer.

Ken and Shirley enjoyed being with friends, entertaining at home and playing cards.

They often went dancing at the Antlers Club.

Grandchildren were ever present in their lives, especially during the holidays.

In 2000, Shirley became ill and Ken became her care giver until her death in December.

A few months later while shopping for a piano for his granddaughter, he met a bubbly outgoing woman, who not only sold him a piano, but offered kindness and friendship.

He and Betty were married 3 months later after a whirlwind courtship.

In 2005, they moved to The Villages, Florida.

Ken enjoyed golfing, cars, playing cards, telling stories of his life, and was very talented with his woodworking skills.

He is survived by his two sons, Steve Williams and Park (Lynn) Williams; grandchildren, Jessica (Hans) Rudmin, Amy (Rick) Van Newkirk, Sarah Williams and Tyler Williams; four great-grandchildren, Jack and Wendell Rudmin and Idalynn and Marcus Williams.

He was also very loved by his step children and their families.

Those close by continued to visit him and call, even after Betty’s death in 2018.

As per Ken’s wishes, there will be no services.

His and Betty’s cremation urns will be placed together at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL including Military Honors with immediate family attending.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting baldwincremation.com.

