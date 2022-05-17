Mastriano Wins GOP Nomination For Governor, Will Face Democrat Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Retired U.S. Army Colonel and current state senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District Doug Mastriano is the projected winner of the commonwealth’s Republican primary for governor.

(PHOTO: State Senator Doug Mastriano speaks during the Clarion County Republican Committee’s 2020 Fall Banquet. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to unofficial election results, Mastriano garnered 43% of the vote as of Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. The race was called by the Associated Press with an approximately 50% of the votes counted.

Mastriano beat out a crowded field of Republican hopefuls including Lou Barletta, Nche Zama, Dave White, Bill McSwain, Charles Gerow, and Joseph Gale.

He will face Pa. Attorney General Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November General Election.

Shapiro ran unopposed on the Democratic primary ballot.

