 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Mastriano Wins GOP Nomination For Governor, Will Face Democrat Shapiro

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 10:05 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

mastrianoHARRISBURG, Pa. — Retired U.S. Army Colonel and current state senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District Doug Mastriano is the projected winner of the commonwealth’s Republican primary for governor.

(PHOTO: State Senator Doug Mastriano speaks during the Clarion County Republican Committee’s 2020 Fall Banquet. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to unofficial election results, Mastriano garnered 43% of the vote as of Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. The race was called by the Associated Press with an approximately 50% of the votes counted.

Mastriano beat out a crowded field of Republican hopefuls including Lou Barletta, Nche Zama, Dave White, Bill McSwain, Charles Gerow, and Joseph Gale.

He will face Pa. Attorney General Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November General Election.

Shapiro ran unopposed on the Democratic primary ballot.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.