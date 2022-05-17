Driver Injured As Vehicle Slams into Tree off Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured as his vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 36 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened on Monday, May 16, around 2:32 p.m., on State Route 36, at its intersection with Truck Drive, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 70-year-old Jimmie D. Corson, of Glen Campbell, was traveling north on Route 36, in a 1995 Ford Ranger as the vehicle ahead of him, operated by 46-year-old April L. Zakany, of Avonmore, was slowing down as it approached the intersection.

Corson failed to slow down and struck the right rear of Zakany’s vehicle.

Corson’s vehicle then exited the east berm for unknown reasons and continued northeast across Truck Drive. The vehicle exited the north berm of Truck Drive and entered a wooded area where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle came to a final rest facing northeast.

Corson was transported to Brookville Hospital by Jefferson County EMS for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

The Ford Ranger sustained disabling damages.

Zakany and her passenger, 20-year-old Logan B. Skowronek, of Avonmore, were using seat belts and were not injured.

Her vehicle sustained minor damage.

Jefferson County EMS and McPherson Auto Body/Towing assisted on the scene.

