Penn State DuBois Competes in Day One Of USCAA Small College World Series

DUBOIS, Pa. – The USCAA Small College World Series kicked off at Showers Field on Sunday evening with a home run derby and awards ceremony. Penn State DuBois softball player Skylar Ceprish and Penn State DuBois baseball player Tanner LaBenne competed in the derby.

LaBenne took first place in the derby with a whopping ten home runs.

(Photo: Penn State DuBois baseball player, Tanner LaBenne being presented with the USCAA Small College World Series home run derby winner’s bat by Nate Gurtis, Assistant Director of Championships for the USCAA. Photo credit: Dan Smay)

The USCAA also announced awards, with Penn State DuBois student athletes faring extremely well.

All-American baseball

Dan Stauffer

Taylor Boland

Cory Lehman

Trevor Hanna

All-American softball

Skylar Ceprish

Lizzy Scott

Abby Pentz

Academic All-Americans (cumulative GPA over 3.5):

Cole Breon

Dan Stauffer

Dylan Treaster

Lucas Salvo

Thayne Morgan

Trevor Hanna

Cayleigh Huffman

Jordan Bundy

Larissa James-LaBranche

Skylar Ceprish

Tanisha Myers

Penn State DuBois softball, the number seven seed, started game two of the USCAA Small College World Series with pitcher, Lizzy Scott on the mound facing Carlow University. Scott made quick work of the first two batters but allowed two runs early.

(Photo: Lizzy Scott, pitcher for Penn State DuBois, with shortstop Skylar Ceprish during their first game in the USCAA Small College World Series. Photo credit: Jessica Mondi)

Constant mist and rain made play challenging for both teams to start the day. In the bottom of the second, DuBois players loaded the bases on three walks, with no outs, walking in the first run for DuBois.

Paige Pleta made a fantastic catch at third base in the top of the third to end the half inning, holding Carlow to no additional runs. Pleta lead off at the plate, hitting a double for DuBois to right field. Kelsey Stuart hit a single to right center, bringing in an RBI. Kaleigh Huffman followed suit, bringing in another run to tie the game 4-4. Jordan Bundy continued the trend of hits to right field and an RBI to put DuBois ahead of Carlow and forcing a pitching change.

With a score of 8-5 in the top of the fifth, DuBois changed pitchers to Brianna Bone, a freshmen from Morrisdale, PA before she moved to right field later in the inning, making a great catch for the third out. DuBois continued to struggle through the rest of the game with three pitching changes. Kelsey Stuart, then Aleigha Geer, and Maura Fledderman respectively on the mound, a final score of 20-5. Penn State DuBois softball will play again Tuesday at noon in an elimination game.

(Photo: Trevor Hanna celebrating after hitting a double during the USCAA Small College World Series. Photo credit: Dan Smay)

Penn State DuBois baseball defended their 2021 USCAA Small College World Series title with their first game against Southern Main Community College at Showers Field on Monday evening. Penn State DuBois received a bye as the number one seed, and SMCC won game two to earn a play in this game.

Taylor Boland started on the mound for DuBois, striking out two, one thrown out at first, and a single home run by SMCC. Trevor Hanna hit a double in the bottom of the second, and Brandon Sicheri immediately followed suit with another double to earn two RBIs. Brett Beith joined his teammates and hit a single for an additional RBI. Colby Bodtorf and Dan Stauffer each sacrificed an out for two additional RBIs before ending the second inning.

Two outs, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch later, Thayne Morgan hit to second base, who missed the grounder, allowing another RBI. Bodtorf hit a three-run double off the center-field wall. Stauffer hit a single with an extra base to bring in Bodorft, bringing the score in the bottom of the third to 10-2.

Cole Knable came in to pitch at the top of the fourth for PSUD. A diving stop at second made by shortstop Bodtorf, quick throw to second for an out then first for a double play.

Braiden Blair stepped up to the mound at the top of the fifth as SMCC loaded the bases with no outs. DuBois cut the inning short, only allowing a single run. The bottom of the fifth inning brought a rain delay, pausing play for approximately 30 minutes.

Jeff Romano closed out on the mound with a final score of 10-3. Penn State DuBois baseball will continue on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket at 6:30 p.m. against Miami Hamilton or The Apprentice School at Shower’s Field.

Visit the USCAA Small College World Series to keep up with brackets, scores, and live video streams.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.