Rick’s Racing Roundup: Turnout at Knox Raceway Deemed Great Success

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Despite threatening weather, several area tracks saw action for the first time this season over the weekend. The long awaited reopening of Knox Raceway, formally Sportsman’s Speedway, was an overwhelming success this past Saturday.

Seventy-six cars and over two thousand fans showed up for the demolition derby presented by Hard Core Derby Promotions that opened the season.

​Knox Raceway will be back in action this Saturday, May 21st will be the CS Pulling Promotions Summer Series featuring some of the biggest truck and tractor pulls of the season. They will see drivers coming from all over the country to take part in the action with six different classes.

For more information on Knox Raceway about their upcoming events, call 814-797-5385 or check out their all-new website knoxracewaypa.com.

After several false starts, Michael’s Mercer Raceway was finally able to get their long-awaited 2022 season underway this past Saturday. Fans and racers were greeted by a new clay surface and new LED lighting, among other upgrades. After seven years and countless second-place finishes, Jeremy Kornbau finally scored his first career 305 sprint car feature win Saturday night. Mercer will not be in action this Saturday but will return to action the following Saturday with 410 sprint cars highlighting the card.

Sye Lynch had a great weekend going two for two in 410 sprint car competition. Lynch would score his first win of the season Friday at Lernerville Speedway in convincing fashion. He then traveled south to West Virginia Speedway where he took home five thousand dollars for his first career win in the Mountain state against the FAST sprint car series.

(PHOTO: It was a winning weekend for local driver Sye Lynch. Photo by Rick Rarer)

Lernerville Speedway will return to action this Friday night with the BRP Modified Tour joining the card. This Saturday, the best sprint car drivers in the world will invade Sharon Speedway when the World of Outlaws sprint cars make their first of two visits to the Hartford oval. Led by defending champion Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, and ten-time champion Donny Schatz, the local contingency, will have their work cut out for them. Can fan favorite Dave Blaney upset the Outlaws again on his home turf like last year? This is one show sprint car fans won’t want to miss.

After a successful practice this past Thursday, Tri-City Raceway will hope to open their 2022 season this Sunday evening. 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds will once again headline the weekly shows at the Venango county oval with racing slated for 6:00 p.m.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the annual Western Pennsylvania Speedweek which will kick off on Wednesday, June 1 at Mercer Raceway, the first of five consecutive nights of sprint car racing at five different tracks.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.