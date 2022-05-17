 

SPONSORED: Daily Specials, Donuts Now Available at The Liberty House

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Liberty-House-collageCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Along with daily specials, The Liberty House specializes in freshly baked donuts.

There are several types of bakery items available:

– Cinnamon Rolls
– Sourdough

– Cake
– Filled (Vanilla, Raspberry Cream, Lemon, PB, Chocolate, Maple, and Caramel)
– Blueberry
– Apple Fritters

Different types of icings and toppings are all made to order.

The donuts are decorated to your liking!

Call 814-226-7575 for questions, special orders, or to-go orders.

Screenshot at May 16 22-41-34

Tuesday: Broasted Chicken Meal Deals

Wednesday: WING NIGHT – Free French Fries with wing purchase for customers with Military ID/High School ID

Thursday: Steak/Italian Night – 6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin Steak – Spaghetti, Alfredo, Chicken, Shrimp, Seafood, or Lasagna

Friday: Surf N’ Turf Night – Broiled or Beer Battered Haddock 6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin Steak

Sunday: Breakfast Buffet – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Sausage Biscuits and Gravy, Pancakes, Homefries, Hashbrowns – $11.00

Wing Flavors

– Season salt
– Ranch
– Cajun
– Wing dust
– Smokey BBQ
– Magic dust
– Sour cream n onion
– Old bay
– Hot
– Mild
– NY Sauce: hot, blue cheese, garlic
– Baby Ray;s BBQ
– Honey mustard
– Hot ranch
– Garlic parmesan
– Bourbon BBQ
– Sweet Vidalia
– Red’s BBQ: Spicy BBQ

Call 814-226-7575 for questions or to-go orders.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
