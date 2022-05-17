SPONSORED: Daily Specials, Donuts Now Available at The Liberty House
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Along with daily specials, The Liberty House specializes in freshly baked donuts.
There are several types of bakery items available:
– Cinnamon Rolls
– Sourdough
– Filled (Vanilla, Raspberry Cream, Lemon, PB, Chocolate, Maple, and Caramel)
– Blueberry
– Apple Fritters
Different types of icings and toppings are all made to order.
The donuts are decorated to your liking!
Call 814-226-7575 for questions, special orders, or to-go orders.
Tuesday: Broasted Chicken Meal Deals
Wednesday: WING NIGHT – Free French Fries with wing purchase for customers with Military ID/High School ID
Thursday: Steak/Italian Night – 6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin Steak – Spaghetti, Alfredo, Chicken, Shrimp, Seafood, or Lasagna
Friday: Surf N’ Turf Night – Broiled or Beer Battered Haddock 6 oz., 8 oz., 12 oz. Sirloin Steak
Sunday: Breakfast Buffet – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Sausage Biscuits and Gravy, Pancakes, Homefries, Hashbrowns – $11.00
Wing Flavors
– Season salt
– Ranch
– Cajun
– Wing dust
– Smokey BBQ
– Magic dust
– Sour cream n onion
– Old bay
– Hot
– Mild
– NY Sauce: hot, blue cheese, garlic
– Baby Ray;s BBQ
– Honey mustard
– Hot ranch
– Garlic parmesan
– Bourbon BBQ
– Sweet Vidalia
– Red’s BBQ: Spicy BBQ
