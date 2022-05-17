Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Lifeguards in Lucinda

Kalyumet Camping and Cabins

Kalyumet Camping and Cabins, located near Cook Forest, has Lifeguard positions available for the summer.

Applicant must have an active Red Cross or other recognized lifeguard certification and be CPR Certified.

In order to apply for the position call 814-744-9622 to request an application and to schedule an interview.





Administrative Assistant- Magisterial District Court

County of Forest

Forest County currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant within its District Court office.

This is a part-time (24 hours/week) position.

Job duties and responsibilities include:

Processing traffic citations, non-traffic citations, and criminal complaints

Ability to learn county and court rules, procedures, and department functions

Ability to pay close attention to detail

Possess good communication skills

Function independently

Have organizational/ multi-tasking skills

Applications can be picked up at the Forest County Commissioners Office located in the courthouse.





Customer Service Representatives

Burns and Burns Insurance

Burns and Burns is hiring Customer Service Representatives for the Clarion Office.

THERE IS NO CEILING TO YOUR SUCCESS!

Burns and Burns Insurance is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about customers. With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients. The Customer Service Representative (CSR) is responsible for servicing a designated group of customers, providing support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives as applicable, processing work, receiving and making calls to customers or insurers, or assisting in any other areas as required. The primary line of business is Property and Casualty.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Service a designated group of customers, manage and process customer requests including changes to policies; review billings, account reviews, and endorsements

Provides quotes, proposals, and bind coverage as needed according to insurer guidelines

Coordinates processing of the necessary documents with the Administrative Assistant

Provides support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives: The CSR should be responsive to customer inquiries and requests, in order to foster new-business opportunities (including by identifying cross-selling opportunities), maintaining customer relationships and building customer loyalty

Reviews assigned policies to determine if additional coverages should be solicited prior to renewal

Conducts periodic service calls for designated customers

Documents all conversations with customers and/or insurers relative to exposures and coverages

SECONDARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Is diligent when interacting with customers, and in processing all coverage modifications in a timely manner to ensure customer satisfaction and prevent E&O exposure

Able to work independently with minimal supervision while working in a team environment

May be expected to attend industry-specific seminars and training, as needed

Other duties, as assigned

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school diploma

Experience: Insurance experience a plus. Must be licensed or willing to obtain license 6 months of hire

Excellent customer service skills

Performs duties by complying with agency’s established procedures

Good working knowledge of computer office software

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal and analytical skills

BENEFITS:

Family oriented environment/culture

Vacation and Sick time

Paid Holidays

401K & Profit Sharing

Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Group Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, we represent over 60 carriers, which means we are able to assist our clients with more options to best fit their needs

Resumes should be sent to Brianne Daugherty at [email protected] EOE





Openings at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested, please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA, 16233 for an application.





CNC Operator

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is looking for a highly motivated individual wanting to train for a new career as a CNC Operator, no experience necessary.

UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Their products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses and building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.

They are looking to hire a CNC Operator for their Parker location. No experience is necessary to take advantage of this unique opportunity. UFP Parker is willing to train the right candidate.

Primary qualifications include:

Strong computer skills

Adaptability

Fast learner

Organized

Be able to work independently

Must be able to lift 50 pounds regularly

If you think you have the skills required to step into this challenging career with possible room for advancement, you can apply online at: WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

In addition to the CNC Operator position, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts at their Parker and Emlenton locations. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial, Truss Assembler, and Wall Builder positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

“Come join our winning team!”





Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team.

West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority.

They need therapists who appreciate the funded advancement in an area of specialty and/or board certification.

They need therapists who seek to work in a clinic that is fast-paced but very organized.

They need therapists who want to help contribute to a practice that has maintained a 98% “Extremely Satisfied” rating from patients at discharge.

They need therapists that can help them maintain their 5 Star Google rating (3 years and going).

They need therapists who can maintain the emphasis on providing the highest level of skilled care for every patient, every day.

West Park Rehab strives to create optimal work/home balance so they need therapists who are OK with closing at noon on Fridays to give more weekend time with family.

They need therapists who can appreciate that West Park Rehab rewards the success of all who contribute to their vision by returning 30% of all profits back to staff.

If you are that Physical Therapist or Physical Therapist Assistant who wants to make a difference in this community and could thrive managing patients with conditions of the spine, then you should send your resume for consideration to:

West Park Rehab, attention: Eddie St.Clair, DPT, CHT

571 Pone Lane

Franklin PA 16323

or fax 814-437-6197.





Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.

Salary: $45,000 annually

Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer. HIRING a Residential Treatment Supervisor I, $5,000 Sign on Bonus for New Hires $45,000 Annually Depending on prior experience you may earn more APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Registered Nurse

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Salary: $30.00 an hour – $44.58 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Medical, Dental and Vision benefits

403(b) & 403(b) matching

Life & Disability Insurance

Competitive Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus $30.00 – $44.58 an hour

Summary:

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Medical, Dental and Vision benefits

403(b) & 403(b) matching

Life & Disability Insurance

Competitive Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus $15.26 – $19.26 an hour APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for a Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator position for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. We are eager to welcome to our team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Essential Functions:

Use data to provide high-quality Math interventions to individual students and small groups to close gaps in learning

Maintain data-based documentation of continuous monitoring of student performance and progress

Collaborate with teachers, and the Math Intervention Coordinator regarding student progress

Assist with identifying students for placement in intervention groups

Provide diagnostic assessments for students as needed

Perform other related work as required

Qualifications:

Strong Mathematics instructional skill

Ability to collect data and make placement recommendation for students

Ability to use initiative and innovation when working with struggling students

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred)

Associate’s degree (preferred)

Confidence when working with others

Strong social and communication skills

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to:

Ms. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education

354 Baker

Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected] Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Specialized Heavy Haul Truck Driver

Barber Trucking

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Truck Driver for their Oversized Division.

Barber is a family-owned company that treats you like family and as a part of the team.

Qualifications needed include:

A Valid Class A CDL License

2 Years of Class A CDL Driving Experience

4 Axle Experience

Experience with Heavy Equipment

Many other benefits that they offer are vacation pay, holiday pay, 401k, and a 2019 Peterbilt.

Please apply at: http://www.driver-reach.com/l/b8arw?ls=70425





Crisis Investigation Specialist

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Crisis Investigation Specialist ($16.63/hr.) positions.

If you’d like a rewarding career that provides an opportunity to work with children, adults, and older adults to make their homes safe and a place to thrive, look no further!

Flexible work schedules; Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. Also provided are $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), paid holidays (15), vacation and sick time, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Management reserves the right to fill Crisis Investigation Specialist positions at the Service Coordinator II level ($15.25/hr.) in the event the qualifications for Crisis Investigation Specialist are not met.

Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful applicants will work with the county upon a conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 05/11/22. Late applications will not be considered. Follow us on Facebook @venangocountyhr.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete

Operate forklift & front end loader

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard, hardware store, and deliver vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel receipts

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Job Type: Full-time

Salary:$20.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Commercial Driver License (Required)

Apply one of the following ways:

Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Email your resume to [email protected]

Visit the careers portion of their website www.heeterlumber.com and click employment application





Hospital Liaison-Supervisor

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Hospital Liaison-Supervisor (19.77/hr.).

Venango County provides paid holidays (15), vacation and sick time, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Also provided are $750 sign-on bonuses. If you’d like a rewarding professional career, look no further!

Qualified applicants must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county upon a conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 05/03/22. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Follow Venango County on Facebook @venangocountyhr. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]ngo.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Cashier/ Inside Sales

Heeter Lumber

Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for a Cashier/ Inside Salesperson.

Position Description: The Cashier is responsible for customer sales. The cashier position is also responsible for cash register transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise.

Reports to: Individual Store Manager

Duties & Responsibilities:

General Expectations: Expected to be on time and ready to work while being organized and punctual Please note duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice Abide by Company Safety Program and Policies while performing duties safely.

Customer Service Project a positive representation of Heeter Lumber, Inc. Greet customers entering and throughout the store Clear customer checkout lines quickly and efficiently Answer and monitor all calls Communicate any problem or issue that requires management Assist customers with store layout and product location Be knowledgeable with product lines available to customers

Register Operations Follow all cash register transaction procedures Responsible for balancing the register drawer if given this responsibility

Store Appearance and Upkeep Keep the store and stock room, including checkout areas and entrance doors, neat and clean at all times Assist with keeping counters stocked with merchandise Assist in pricing, stocking, marking, and bagging of merchandise Perform annual physical inventory count



Qualifications:

High school graduate or GED equivalent

Sales experience preferred, but not required

Things You Need to Know:

Full-time position (40+ hours per week)

Standard store hours: M-F: 7:30am-4:30pm or 5:00pm Sat: 7:30am-12:00pm



Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand for an extended period of time

Move and handle boxes of merchandise and fixtures throughout the store

Must occasionally lift up to 25lbs

Must wear protective devices as required by the company safety policy in the performance of the job

Apply one of the following ways:

Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Email your resume to [email protected]

Visit the careers portion of their website, www.heeterlumber.com, and click employment application

Heeter Lumber Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Assembly

$11/hr. Non- exempt

7am-3:30 pm Monday – Friday

We Pay Weekly!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read blueprints- analyze drawings and specifications to plan layout, and assembly functions and operations

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time frame

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

NEW!! Powder Painter

$11/hr. Non- Exempt

10:30pm- 7am Sunday- Thursday

We Pay Weekly!!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze require paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down and overhead positions

Be able to use various small hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Customer Service Representative

M-F 8am – 4pm

$10/hr non- exempt

We Pay Weekly!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones and directing calls

Taking payments over the phone

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Requirements:

High school Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to sit and stand for the duration of shift

Prior office experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 3rd Shift – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Secretary IU Headquarters

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has an opening for a Secretary at the IU Headquarters.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) working part-time as a Secretary at IU Headquarters working in Educational Programs, Technology, and Facilities. It requires a valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances.

A degree in business or a related field is preferred.

Requires typing a minimum of 45 words per minute and excellent oral and written communication skills and interpersonal skills. Computer skills and proficiency in learning programs applicable to the position are preferred.

Position requires walking, standing, stooping, and lifting approximately 20 pounds, with occasional lifting of equipment and materials weighing up to approximately 40 pounds.

This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are roughly 7:30 am- 3:30 pm.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, by May 6 at 3 pm. The application packet may include, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, references, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Business Manager

Immaculate Conception Parish

Immaculate Conception Parish is seeking a full-time Business Manager.

Responsibilities include Payroll, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Human Resources, Budgeting, and Financial Reporting. Occasional evening and weekend work may be necessary. A complete job description is available at www.icclarion.org.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Management or related field. MBA preferred. The position requires excellent written; communication and interpersonal skills; as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate decision-making and problem-solving abilities, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must have all necessary clearances to work in a parish environment and provide proof of Covid vaccination.

Competitive pay and benefits are available.

Interested applicants should email cover letter and resume to [email protected]





Principal- Union School District

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for Principal.

K-12 PA principal certification is required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, cert., current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application and five recommendation letters, dated within the last year to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent

Union School District,

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will begin on Friday, May 20, 2022, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE





Full-Time Elementary Teachers

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is anticipating openings for multiple Permanent Full-Time Elementary Teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

A Pennsylvania certification in PK-4 or K-6 is required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances, copy of certification, transcript and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E

Applications must be received by May 16, 2022.





Customer Service Representative/Data Processor

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble (farmersofmarble.com) is seeking a motivated individual to join their team due to a planned retirement.

Located in Marble, Clarion County, Farmers Mutual is a community-minded and employee-focused employer that has been in business 140 years.

The ideal candidate for this job will be friendly, possess a positive attitude, and be customer service-oriented.

The position involves answering phones and providing timely and courteous service and support to their agents and policyholders. Organization skills and attention to detail are important when entering and updating data into the company’s systems to issue policies, process changes, and payments.

The candidate will have the opportunity to be trained by current staff in the role to become successful in the position. They will learn the procedures and operations within the department and the company to process policies and changes in an accurate and timely manner for the agents and policyholders. Opportunity to work in an office environment with a team of individuals that support each other and our customers.

A successful candidate will have the ability to learn rapidly and adapt quickly to change. The position will require the ability to work independently.

Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks are important.

This position provides competitive benefits. Wages are based upon experience.

Qualifications Include:

High School Degree or equivalent

Customer Service and/or Data Entry previous experience preferred

Demonstrates good teamwork, judgment, and decision-making skills

Initiative-taking with strong organizational skills

Knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office, Word, Excel, etc.)

Working knowledge of office equipment

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Flexible spending account

Life insurance

Paid time off (10 days earned within the first year)

Long Term Disability

Schedule:

Monday to Friday – 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

To Apply:

Please submit a resume by email to the attention/subject of “Office Manager” to [email protected] You may include a cover letter with your submission.





Administration Careers at C-L School District

Clarion-Limestone Area School District

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District currently has openings for a Business Manager, a Payroll/ Benefits Manager, and a Management Information Systems Director.

BUSINESS MANAGER

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business management, or related field with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, investments, purchasing, and risk management. K-12 public school experience preferred. Salary commensurate with experience.

PAYROLL/BENEFITS MANAGER

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance or five years of responsible school accounting office experience or equivalent knowledge including General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Payroll, State and Federal taxes and reports.

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS DIRECTOR

Requirements: Management Information Systems or Computer Science degree in a school setting preferred but not required.

Please forward a letter of interest, resume, and three letters of recommendation by 2:00 PM on May 3, 2022, to:

Mr. John Johnson, Substitute Superintendent

4091 C-L School Road

Strattanville, PA 16258

EOE





Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has openings for Two Supervisors of Special Education.

Supervisor of Special Education (Two Positions Available)

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (210 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification. Requires updated clearances for working in schools. Please note, a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take the necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification).

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in their care.

The deadline to apply is May 11, 2022.

Send the completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail it to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

The application packet includes, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekend Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

This position is based out of the Seneca office, but candidates must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at other Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed such as the Grove City and Brookville offices. Travel benefits are provided.

Candidates must be positive, team-oriented individuals dedicated to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include:

Data collection and documentation in EHR

Chair-side doctor assistance

Performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, medical assistant or individual with medical office experience preferred. Training will be provided.

Send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631; email [email protected]

Employment applications are available at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Production Workers $20/hr. – Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shippenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.

Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988. Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation for their success.

For the past 34 years, their success has been on the dedicated employees that build their homes, and the retailers that sell them in a 15-state area.

Wages:

NEW STARTING WAGE

NEW EMPLOYEES START FROM DAY ONE AT $20.00/HR

After a 45-day union probationary period, the hourly rate will be based on the union contract incentive system, with rates up to an average of $25.50/hour.

Driven candidates with great work ethics and motivation are encouraged to apply to be a part of their family, and experience the opportunity to learn various skills to become proficient at the following construction trade knowledge:

Welding

Plumbing

Framing/Carpentry

Electrical

Siding

Roofing

Cabinet Construction

Cabinet Installation

Carpet/Flooring Installation

Material Handling

Forklift Operation

And More…

Full-time position: Monday through Friday Day Shift, Pay up to an average of $25.50/hour

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Personal Days

401K

Life Insurance (Company Paid)

AD&D Insurance (Company Paid)

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Discount Policy

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Skills & Qualifications:

Dependability

Efficiency

Attention to Detail

Safety Conscious

Ability to Follow Directions

An ideal production employee must be willing to learn quickly and enjoy “hands on” work alongside peers

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Click here and apply today!





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Part-Time/Summer Assembly Line Workers.

As a part-time Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating our innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.

Job Highlights:

Choice of Monday – Wednesday 6:00 am to 2:30 pm or Wednesday – Friday 6 am – 2:230 pm

$15/hour

On-the-job training

No nights or weekends!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

You must be at least 18 years old

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00 per hour

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

NEW!! Cashier/ Customer Service

$13-$15/hr. Non-exempt

Monday and Tuesday 9am-5:30pm, Wednesday and Friday 8:30am-5pm

We Pay Weekly!!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones, and directing calls

Taking payments from customers, whether it be over the phone or in person

Helping with day to day office tasks

Enter Accounts payable/ Receivables into the database

Occasional office filing

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must have prior accounting experience

Must have good customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

NEW!! Assembly

$11/hr. Non- exempt

7am-3:30 pm Monday – Friday

We Pay Weekly!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read blueprints- analyze drawings and specifications to plan layout, and assembly functions and operations

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time frame

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

NEW!! Powder Painter

$11/hr. Non- Exempt

10:30pm- 7am Sunday- Thursday

We Pay Weekly!!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze require paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down and overhead positions

Be able to use various small hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Office Assistant

Monday – Friday 9 am-5 pm and rotating Saturdays 9 am- 1 pm.

$12/hr. non- exempt

Weekly Pay!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones- taking detailed messages

Over the counter sales learning our POS system

Creating invoices of products and helping customers

Helping with day to day general office work

Maintain the overall appearance of the showroom, receiving inventory and stocking

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Ability to work in a high stress environment while maintaining focus to accomplish the task at hand

Great teamwork and customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Customer Service Representative

Monday- Friday 8am-4pm

$10/hr non- exempt

Weekly Pay!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones and directing calls

Taking payments over the phone

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Requirements:

High school Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to sit and stand for duration of shift

Prior office experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 3rd Shift – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca

Temporary to Permanent

Full-time (includes working every 3rd Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm)

Monday and Tuesday 9 am- 5:30 pm, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 am- 5 pm

$13-$16 (depending on experience)

***Must have prior Title Clerk experience

**Weekly pay through All Season services

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to work in fast paced environment

Must have excellent sustomer service skills

Must be able to sit, stand, bend, kneel and lift up to 20lbs

General accounting skills preferred but not required

Notary preferred but not required

This position offers the opportunity to learn and grow within the organization and to become a valuable team member in a positive and thriving environment.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Lot Attendant and Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

4 Your Car Connection, Inc

4 Your Car Connection, Inc, located in Cranberry, currently has openings for a Lot Attendant as well as a Receptionist/ Sales Assistant.

Lot Attendant

Hard-working & self- motivated

Task oriented

Takes direction & works well independently

Reliable & responsible

Able to handle physical labor

A valid PA driver’s license is required. This is a full-time position. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.

Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

Greeting customers

– Managing/directing phone system with customers and staff

– Aiding sales staff

– Computer experience, filing & misc. tasks

The candidate should be a team player with an excellent personality and great with customers.

Please e-mail your resume and cover letter to [email protected]; submit an application on their website, under the career tab, at 4yourcarconnection.com; or stop by 4YCC’s Administrative building at the 257/322 Cranberry intersection.





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign on Bonus

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Grounds and Maintenance Help

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins, a family campground located near Cook Forest, is seeking Grounds and Maintenance help for the 2022 camping season.

Available positions include a full-time grounds & maintenance position commencing immediately and continuing through the camping season. Part-time positions for spring clean-up, with the opportunity to continue the position through the summer and fall seasons, are also available.

Qualified candidates for the full-time position must possess a valid Drivers License.

On-going responsibilities:

Grass mowing and trimming

Campsite maintenance

Leaf blowing, raking & pick-up

Trash & litter removal

Bathroom cleaning

Other grounds and building maintenance related tasks as needed

Successful candidates must demonstrate the following skills:

Demonstrate skills in the safe operation of landscaping equipment

Demonstrate proficiency in operating a zero-turn mower and tractor

Be able to stand and walk for extended periods and be able to work outdoors in various types of weather including rain, heat and cold

Be able to use cleaning and sanitizing agents

Be able to lift 50 lbs

Be able to work independently

Be mechanically inclined and possess a general construction and mechanical knowledge

Must possess a positive attitude and be comfortable interacting with customers

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application.





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Office Assistant

Monday – Friday 9 am-5 pm and rotating Saturdays 9 am- 1 pm.

$12/hr. non- exempt

Weekly Pay!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones- taking detailed messages

Over the counter sales learning our POS system

Creating invoices of products and helping customers

Helping with day to day general office work

Maintain the overall appearance of the showroom, receiving inventory and stocking

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Ability to work in a high stress environment while maintaining focus to accomplish the task at hand

Great teamwork and customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Customer Service Representative

Monday- Friday 7am-4pm

$10/hr non- exempt

Weekly Pay!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones and directing calls

Taking payments over the phone

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Requirements:

High school Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to sit and stand for duration of shift

Prior office experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Temporary to Permanent

Full-time (includes working every 3rd Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm)

$13-$16 (depending on experience)

***Must have prior Title Clerk experience

**Weekly pay through All Season services

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to work in fast paced environment

Must have excellent sustomer service skills

Must be able to sit, stand, bend, kneel and lift up to 20lbs

General accounting skills preferred but not required

Notary preferred but not required

This position offers the opportunity to learn and grow within the organization and to become a valuable team member in a positive and thriving environment.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Caseworker 1- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker 1- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker 1- On-Going

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- On-Going.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Clearances; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker 1- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Summer Employment Opportunities at UFP Parker

UFP Parker

UFP Parker is currently hiring seasonal employees for many positions and shifts.

The school year is ending and building season is ramping up. Now is the perfect time to think about summer employment. If you are looking for full or part-time, day or afternoon, flexible scheduling is available. Afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Seasonal employees must be 18 by the date of hire.

This is a great opportunity for students in Construction Technology or with an interest in building trades to gain not only a paycheck but also real-world skills and the opportunity to build a solid resume. Summer employment is also perfect for college students, graduating seniors, or anyone 18 or older looking to earn a living wage through the summer months. Permanent positions are also available.

The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job, it is a career in the making with FREE programs like their UFP Degree Program Business School. Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university. Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, you will work at one of their facilities either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by a scholarship, what you earn is yours. You can learn more about their degree program at: https://ufpbusinessschool.com/

Tuition and Educational Assistance are also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with 6 months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work-related courses.

Apply online and set up your tour today!

WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Soccer Head Coaches

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is hiring two Soccer Head Coaches beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

The open positions are for Girls’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach and Co-Ed Jr High Soccer Head Coach.

All interested candidates should send a letter of interest, three letters of reference, and current clearances to:

Mr. Brad Wagner, High School Principal

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until the Position is Filled.





Licensed Massage Therapist

Spine & Extremities Center, PC

Spine & Extremities Center, PC of Clarion is recruiting a licensed massage therapist for a full or part-time position.

In addition to direct patient care with therapeutic massage, the position includes training and integration of using Class IV medical laser therapy, Shockwave Therapy (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Therapy, EPAT), and High Energy Induction Therapy (HEIT) into the patient’s treatment program, if indicated, under medical supervision.

Competitive compensation. Training in our advanced modalities is primarily onsite.

Hours to include days, evenings, and Saturdays as needed.

Please submit your resume to:

[email protected] or call 227-5855.





Office Assistant

National Forest Products

National Forest Products is looking for a competent Office Assistant to help with the organization and running of the daily administrative operations of the company.

The ideal candidate will be a hard-working professional, able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently under pressure.

This person will be comfortable with a high degree of attention to detail and discretion.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in person at:

427 NFP Drive

Marienville, PA 16239





Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 15-20 hours a week to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail-oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail resume to or drop off at:

Rimersburg Borough Office

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Email resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.





Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales currently has an opening for a Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate.

“Family-owned since 1940… and we need you!”

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the parts sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of Zacherl Motors, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full-time and permanent. Their facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting, and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with a commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the commission pay is based on sales with no limit to the compensation. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with their commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training, and overall experience. Zacherl Motors also has an annual profit sharing bonus.

Call Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on their website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.







Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experience auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!

Paid Holidays!!

Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600

You may also email your resume to [email protected]

Kitchen and Dishwasher Positions

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time kitchen and dishwasher positions.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

