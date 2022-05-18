5-17 ROUNDUP: Karns City Baseball Tops A-C Valley/Union; DuBois Central Catholic Softball Gets Win

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Tyler Hutchison went 2-for-2 with with two RBI and a pair of runs scored and Mallick Metcalfe was masterful on the mound, striking out 11 in seven innings as Karns City downed A-C Valley/Union, 7-1, Tuesday afternoon.

Metcalfe scattered six hits in his complete-game victory, giving up just one run.

He got all the run support he needed in the first as the Gremlins scored four times in the top of the frame.

Jacob Jones also had two RBIs for Karns City.

Trey Fleming went 3-for-3 for A-C Valley/Union (9-7).

Bailey Crissman got the loss, lasting just 1/3 of an inning.

Braden Grossman and Michael Neff also had a pair of hits for Karns City (11-5).

REDBANK VALLEY 15, MONITEAU 5 – Cam Wagner homered twice and drove in five and Tate Minich also homered, doubled twice, and had five RBIs for the Bulldogs in a game that featured eight home runs between the two teams.

Minich went 4-for-4 and Wagner 3-for-4 as Redbank jumped out to an 11-3 lead after three innings.

The Bulldogs, though, were down 3-0 heading into the bottom of the first as Keagan Book, Dawson Wallace, and Jakub Obman hit back-to-back-to-back home runs with one out.

Bryson Bain cut that lead to 3-2 quickly with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Minich followed with a solo shot to tie the game at 3-3 after one.

Mason Clouse got the win in relief for Redbank Valley.

Brock Matthews also homered for Moniteau.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday evening at Pullman Park.

SOFTBALL

After dropping the continuation of a suspended game to Cranberry, 12-11, Forest bounced back with a 5-0 win over Keystone.

Izzy Flick got the shutout win, striking out five in seven innings.

Madison McFarland went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Emma McFarland 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Faith Dietrich hit a solo home run for the Fires (14-3).

Bella Black had two hits and Emma Gruber tripled for Keystone (9-6).

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5, KARNS CITY 4 – Madison Hoyt hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and help the Cardinals to a win in a clash of two of the best softball teams in D9.

Savannah Morelli also homered for DCC (16-2). Her blast came in the bottom of the fourth for a 1-0 lead.

Rossi McMillen answered for Karns City with a solo home run of her own in the top of the fifth to tie the score at 1-1.

The Gremlins (13-2) closed to 4-3 in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Marra Patton and a steal of home by Ashley Fox.

DCC added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Kali Franklin.

Karns City threatened in the top of the seventh as Jada Polczynski scored when Fox reached first on a dropped third strike with two outs. But DCC pitcher Morgan Tyler was able to escape with a groundout to end the game.

Tyler struck out seven in seven innings. She gave up four runs, two earned.

Franklin had three hits for DCC and Hoyt went 2-for-3.

Polczynski was 2-for-3 for Karns City, which had won 12 straight before the loss to the Cardinals.

