A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 4am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Low around 54. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then isolated showers between 11am and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.