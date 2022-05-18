Clarion Area High School Announces 2022 Prom King and Queen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School has announced its 2022 prom king and queen.

Cole Wrhen was crowned king, and Noel Anthony was crowned queen on May 14th.

Cole is the son of BJ and Meagan Wrhen, and Noel is the daughter of Bonnie and Robert Anthony.

The prom was held at The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion.

Its theme was “Enchanted Forest.”

