Clarion Borough Police Respond to Head-On Collision on Main Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police responded to a head-on collision at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Main Street in Clarion on Tuesday afternoon.

(PHOTO: Captured by Ashley Eck.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, for a head-on collision at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Main Street in Clarion.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 2:36 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No other information was available.

