 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Borough Police Respond to Head-On Collision on Main Street

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

main-street-crashCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police responded to a head-on collision at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Main Street in Clarion on Tuesday afternoon.

(PHOTO: Captured by Ashley Eck.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, for a head-on collision at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Main Street in Clarion.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 2:36 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No other information was available.

5DMK8448 (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.