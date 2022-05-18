 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hoisin Shrimp & Broccoli

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This is a healthy dish with a savory sauce that enhances the fresh flavor of the broccoli!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/3 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

4-1/2 teaspoons of reduced-sodium soy sauce
4-1/2 teaspoons hoisin sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
3 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 tablespoon canola oil
4 green onions, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root
1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cups hot cooked rice

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and broth until smooth. Stir in the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and sesame oil; set aside.

-In a large nonstick skillet or wok, stir-fry broccoli in oil until crisp-tender. Add the onions, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry until vegetables are tender, 3-4 minutes. Add shrimp; stir-fry until shrimp turn pink, 4-5 minutes longer.

-Stir the cornstarch mixture and add to the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Serve with rice. If desired, garnish with additional green onions.


