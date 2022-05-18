Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hoisin Shrimp & Broccoli

This is a healthy dish with a savory sauce that enhances the fresh flavor of the broccoli!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/3 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth



4-1/2 teaspoons of reduced-sodium soy sauce4-1/2 teaspoons hoisin sauce1 teaspoon sesame oil3 cups fresh broccoli florets1 tablespoon canola oil4 green onions, chopped3 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined2 cups hot cooked rice

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and broth until smooth. Stir in the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and sesame oil; set aside.

-In a large nonstick skillet or wok, stir-fry broccoli in oil until crisp-tender. Add the onions, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry until vegetables are tender, 3-4 minutes. Add shrimp; stir-fry until shrimp turn pink, 4-5 minutes longer.

-Stir the cornstarch mixture and add to the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Serve with rice. If desired, garnish with additional green onions.

