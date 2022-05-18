Commonwealth Judge Blocks PennDOT’s Bridge Tolling Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Commonwealth Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction that will temporarily block PennDOT’s plan to toll nine Pennsylvania bridges, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Pa. State Representative Donna Oberlander (R-63) made the announcement in a press release issued on Wednesday.

“Today’s court ruling, although preliminary, is a major win in our fight against tolling the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and eight other bridges across the state,” said Oberlander. “The court rightfully agreed that PennDOT should not be moving ahead with the Major P3 Bridge Initiative.

“In fact, the court is preventing the department from moving forward with any aspect of tolling, including further design or engineering work until a final ruling can be made.”

Oberlander said Wednesday’s ruling by Commonwealth Judge Ellen Ceisler will temporarily halt PennDOT’s plans to toll the bridges through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative.

The possible tolling of two area bridges along Interstate 80 – the Canoe Creek and North Fork bridges – has been a hot-button topic locally.

“All along, my colleagues and I have argued that PennDOT and the P3 Board did not follow the law when they rolled out their tolling proposals,” said Oberlander. “This prevented the communities most impacted from tolling from having a voice in the process. That completely goes against the spirit of the law when it was passed.

“P3 projects are supposed to be partnerships, not forced fees from one government agency.”

According to PennDOT, the tolling would be electronic and collected by using E-ZPass or license plate billing. Drivers would be required to pay up to $2.00 each time they cross over one of the bridges. The funds received from the toll would go back to the bridge where the toll is collected to pay for the construction, maintenance, and operation of that bridge.

PennDOT has taken the stance that it is authorized to toll bridges under both federal regulation (23 USC 129O) and state law (Act 88 of 2012 – the P3 law). In November 2020, PennDOT received unanimous approval from the P3 Board to implement tolls on major bridges throughout the state through the Major Bridge P3 Initiative.

