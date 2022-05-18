 

Dr. Oz, McCormick Senate Race Remains Too Close To Call

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

senateHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The heated Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick remains too close to call.

As of Wednesday morning, Oz had received 411,674 (31.3%) votes compared to McCormick’s 409,002 (31.1%) with 95% of the votes counted.

Kathy Barnette remains a distant third place with 325,557 (24.8) followed by Carla Sands with 70,497 (5.4%) votes and Jeff Bartos with 63,782 (4.9%).

Sean Gale and George Bochetto have received less than two percent of the vote.

A margin of at least 0.5% is needed to win the election. If the race comes within 0.5% the Department of State will order a recount of ballots.


