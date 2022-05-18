Dr. Oz, McCormick Senate Race Remains Too Close To Call

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The heated Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick remains too close to call.

As of Wednesday morning, Oz had received 411,674 (31.3%) votes compared to McCormick’s 409,002 (31.1%) with 95% of the votes counted.

Kathy Barnette remains a distant third place with 325,557 (24.8) followed by Carla Sands with 70,497 (5.4%) votes and Jeff Bartos with 63,782 (4.9%).

Sean Gale and George Bochetto have received less than two percent of the vote.

A margin of at least 0.5% is needed to win the election. If the race comes within 0.5% the Department of State will order a recount of ballots.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.