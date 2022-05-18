Edna Alice Malone of Cooperstown was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She left this world surrounded by her Daughters on May 16, 2022 at age 83.

She worked in the kitchen at Sugar Creek Station for many years.

A member of Worden Chapel United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her Grandchildren and great Grandchildren.

She loved getting the family together for picnics.

She was born to Lester and Margaret Jackson in Grafton, WV.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years; Paul and 3 daughters; Paula (Tim) Dulaney, Joyce (Dan) Reeher and Debbie (Steve) Stackhouse. 7 Grandchildren Christie (Bobby) Whitling, Marc (Ashley Langston) Dulaney, Shawna (Sam) Warner, Erin McCool, Jessica (James) Shreffler, Greg (Aubrae) Stackhouse, Matt (Gretchen) Stackhouse and great grandchildren Jake, Devin, Colby, Danica, Daniel, Rilee, Lucas, Noah, Keegan, Avery, Jade and Elsie.

She was predeceased by her Parents and a sister Betty Collins.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

