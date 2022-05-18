 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Edna Alice Malone

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-xswbPpOSilEdna Alice Malone of Cooperstown was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She left this world surrounded by her Daughters on May 16, 2022 at age 83.

She worked in the kitchen at Sugar Creek Station for many years.

A member of Worden Chapel United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her Grandchildren and great Grandchildren.

She loved getting the family together for picnics.

She was born to Lester and Margaret Jackson in Grafton, WV.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years; Paul and 3 daughters; Paula (Tim) Dulaney, Joyce (Dan) Reeher and Debbie (Steve) Stackhouse. 7 Grandchildren Christie (Bobby) Whitling, Marc (Ashley Langston) Dulaney, Shawna (Sam) Warner, Erin McCool, Jessica (James) Shreffler, Greg (Aubrae) Stackhouse, Matt (Gretchen) Stackhouse and great grandchildren Jake, Devin, Colby, Danica, Daniel, Rilee, Lucas, Noah, Keegan, Avery, Jade and Elsie.

She was predeceased by her Parents and a sister Betty Collins.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.