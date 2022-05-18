Hager Paving: Wood Street Reopens in Clarion Today

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Hager Paving finished work on Wood Street on Tuesday evening, and the roadway is open for traffic today.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Nick Hager, of Hager Paving, told exploreClarion.com, “We began the work on Monday by first milling the road down a couple of inches, then we repaved the entire street.”

Hager Paving had around 15 employees working on the project, so the work could be finished quickly, Hager added.

After Pennsylvania American Water Company completed the replacement of the water and sewer system on Wood Street, Bison Construction, of Fairmount City, and Hager Paving, of Strattanville, were contracted to finish the job.

Stretches of the roadway had been closed as Bison Construction replaced temporary patches in the road which were installed for the winter.

In an earlier article, Clarion Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar had asked: “for Clarion’s patience and to avoid that area for now.”

Hager Paving owner Don Hager said, “Everyone is looking forward to Wood Street being open to traffic again as this is a well-traveled road in the borough.

“We are doing our best to get the street back to normal traffic.”

