Joseph P. Kenniston, 76, of Oil City, PA., passed away Monday May 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born April 15, 1946 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence J. & Anna Shaffer Kenniston.

Joe attended St. Joseph Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

Joe had worked for Stranford Dry Cleaners, Kessler’s Dry Cleaning and had worked at the Oil City Library.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Joe enjoyed NASCAR, the Oakland Raiders and belonged to several pool leagues.

He was a member of the Moose, Eagles, Elks, PNA and the Pulaski Clubs.

Joe is survived by one brother, James Kenniston & his wife Julie of FL; a sister-in-law, Jean Kenniston of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Kenniston, Robert (Kato) Kenniston and Thomas Kenniston; and by two sisters, Mary Ann (Susie) Gdanitz and Judy Russell.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stephen’s Church.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

A Special Thank You to Joe’s nephew Robbie Kenniston for his kindness and companionship to Joe during his illness.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

