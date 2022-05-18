Judith “Judy” Ann Myers, of McCandless Twp, Pa, Formerly of Hermitage, Pa, passed away on May 1, 2022, at Vincentian Home.

She was 78.

Mrs. Myers was born March 6, 1944, in DuBois, Pa, a daughter of the late James and Helen (Kriner) Anderson.

Judy earned a Registered Nurse degree from Penn State, Altoona, and worked as a nurse for over 40 years.

She began her career as a float nurse in the DuBois, Grove City, and Sharon area hospitals before joining an orthopedic practice as a nurse for both in-office and surgical duties.

She enjoyed boating with her husband Terry.

They spent extensive time on the water creating many memorable days and becoming friends with many others along the way.

She and Terry boated on Shenango Reservoir from 1976 until 1991, and on Lake Erie out of the Ashtabula harbor from 1992 to 2015.

For many of those years, they were members of the Ashtabula Yacht Club.

Judy was a dedicated mother who stood strong for her family regardless of the circumstances.

Her dedication, resolve, and love was clearly evident to many who knew her, and even to those who only knew her a little bit.

The doors to her home were always open and she welcomed anyone who wanted to stop by with love and support (and occasionally candy)!

She is survived by: a son, Eric Myers and his wife Lisa, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Wendy Myers, of Erie; four grandchildren, Caleb (and wife Maddie), Hannah, Gillian, and Luke.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband Terry and siblings: James Anderson and Charlotte Thomas.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.sperlingfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.