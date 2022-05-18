Keystone High School Announces Commencement Speaker

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School has announced this year’s commencement speaker will be Joleen Lauffer.

Joleen Lauffer is a 1993 graduate of Keystone High School. She holds degrees in Business and Spanish from Washington & Jefferson College and studied in Bogotá, Colombia.

Joleen also earned the CIO Certificate from Carnegie Mellon University in 2017.

Currently, Joleen is the President of Aires, a global relocation management company headquartered in Pittsburgh with offices throughout the United States, as well as in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company has 650 employees, and this year Aires will relocate over 45 thousand people and families who are moving to a new city for their jobs.

Joleen and her husband Jeff are active supporters of the United Way Tocqueville Society and the Mario Lemieux Foundation in support of cancer research.

Keystone High School graduation will be held Friday, May 27, at 7:00 p.m., in the Keystone High School gymnasium.

