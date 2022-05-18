Man Allegedly Threatens to Burn Down House, Sets Garbage Can on Fire During Domestic Dispute

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly threatened to burn down the house and lit a garbage can on fire.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Anson Blue Walter, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Friday, May 13:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3– Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, May 13, around 8:45 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence along 2nd Avenue, Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, to assist Jefferson County EMS with a possible overdose.

While en route, police were advised that a known male, later identified as Anson Walter, ingested several pills earlier in the morning and was refusing medical treatment, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, police observed a female seated on the steps of the front porch at the residence. As an officer approached her, another officer attempted to make contact with Walter, who was within the Jefferson County EMS unit. At that time, the officer observed Walter exiting the rear of the EMS unit. He was instructed to stop and get on the ground, but he failed to comply, the complaint states.

Officers took Walter to the ground in the front yard of the residence. He was given numerous commands to stop resisting and to place his hands behind his back, but he refused commands. Physical force and a taser were used to gain compliance, and he was taken into custody, the complaint indicates.

While attempting to speak with Walter in the back of a police cruiser, police reportedly detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed the victim regarding the incident.

The victim reported that she and Walter were drinking the prior night, and Walter was highly intoxicated. Shortly after arriving home, she and Walter were involved in a verbal dispute. Walter eventually fell asleep and woke up at approximately 7:00 a.m., still intoxicated and angry, the complaint states.

During their argument in the morning, Walter allegedly threatened to burn the house down and retrieved a small red plastic gas can and ignited a fire in a trash can in the kitchen. After a short time, the victim was able to extinguish the fire by throwing water on it, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police that Walter then “made comments about not wanting to live anymore” and retrieved a prescription bottle, which was not prescribed to him, and ingested the 10 to 15 pills, the complaint states.

Walter immediately took the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling 9-1-1. When he eventually fell asleep, the victim was able to call 9-1-1, according to the complaint.

While on the scene, police observed a red plastic garbage can in the kitchen. There were numerous items that sustained burns, and the sides were melted from a recent fire. The victim also showed police the small plastic gas can Walter had earlier in the morning, the complaint states.

Walter is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

