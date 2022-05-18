Mary Elizabeth Gallagher died on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville.

She was 60. Born and raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Stuart Oxenham and the late Helen Oxenham, she lived in Rockaway Borough for 35 years.

Mrs. Gallagher was a Clerk and worked at Borough of Netcong, Netcong NJ.

Previously, she was employed by Mt. Olive Twp, Kohl’s and The Paper Store.

She enjoyed gardening, hiking, and reading.

Mrs. Gallagher was a parishioner of St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church in Rockaway Twp.

She is survived by her husband: William Gallagher of Rockaway Borough, NJ, and three children; Benjamin Gallagher, Sarah Gallagher, and James Gallagher; Her father Stuart Oxenham of Oil City, PA; and siblings: Mark and Colleen Oxenham of Montpelier, OH; Jim and Gayle Oxenham of Oil City, PA; Michele and Tim Wice of Seneca, PA; and 18 nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held on Friday, May 20 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway.

A funeral service will immediately follow on Friday, May 20 at 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rockawayfuneral.com.

