Oren “Bud” Solida, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on October 18, 1936, in Rimersburg.

He was the son of Arthur Roy and Louise (Hetrick) Solida.

Bud was raised by his aunt and uncle, Helen and Carl George.

Bud married Clarabelle Sue Womeldorf on March 14, 1959, and she survives.

Bud worked for the railroad and retired from there.

He then owned the local beer distributor in Rimersburg for 13 years.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

He was a member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church and currently served as an Elder.

He was also a member of the American Legion.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, farming, fixing up old tractors, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Bud is survived by his wife, Sue Solida of Rimersburg, a daughter; Karen Clark of Franklin and her significant other, Scott Riley, three sons; Carl Solida and his wife Dawn of Rimersburg, Mike Solida and his wife Dianne of Pittsburgh and Joel Solida and his wife Dana of Rimersburg, two sisters; Bette Mortimer of East Brady, and Dorothy Murray of New Hampshire, three half-sisters; Donna Bell of Athens GA., Carol Pekarik of Pittsburgh and Shirley Peters of Greensburg, 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by Helen and Carl George and a half sister, Bonnie Forsythe.

Bud’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday May 19, 2022, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

Military Honors will be at 10:45 a.m. accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454.

The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rex Munsee, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church 217 Main St. Rimersburg, PA. 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

