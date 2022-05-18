Patricia A. Sharrar, age 81, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Ray Milton, Pa on April 26, 1941, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Burwell) Myers.

Patricia and Kenneth Sharrar were married on September 10, 1956 and he preceded her in death on August 7, 1997.

Patricia was a homemaker.

She had four children: Phillip Sharrar of North Carolina, Calvin Sharrar of Franklin, Cynthia Conner of Clarion, where Patricia made her home and Cheri Ferris of Shippenville.

She had ten grandchildren: Ryan Sharrar, Kacelynn Sharrar, Travis Heeter, Emily Osberg, Ashley Snyder, Amber Snyder, Catherine Rial, Madison Thomas, Tylin Conner and Amanda Hernandez.

In addition, Patricia had 15 great-grandchildren.

At Patricia’s request, there will be no public visitation, only a private service for immediate family. Interment will be in Fertigs Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations made be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.