Police: Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy Driven By 12-Year-Old

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

amish-1728517_1280BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information surrounding a crash which involved a car and an Amish buggy driven by a 12-year-old juvenile.

According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, the crash occurred when the Amish buggy, transporting four juveniles from Knox, was traveling south on Whitling Road towards the roadway’s intersection with State Route 208 on Friday, May 6, around 3:15 p.m.

The buggy, operated by a 12-year-old Knox boy, proceeded into the intersection on Route 208 and failed to see a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 37-year-old Amy J. Hartzell, of Emlenton, approaching in the westbound lane. Hartzell’s vehicle subsequently struck the buggy.

The passengers of the buggy are listed a nine-year-old male, a 10-year-old male, and a 6-year-old male. All occupants suffered minor injuries and were transported to UPMC Northwest.

Hartzell was not injured as a result of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Knox Volunteer Fire Company Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service, and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance.

Hartzell’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Service.


