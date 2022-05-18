Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022 after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Born March 27, 1934, in Knox, Bob was the son of the late Rex and Ila McElhattan.

Bob went to Salem High School where he loved to play basketball.

On January 21, 1956 Bob married Autumn Anderson who preceded him in death in 2015.

Together they visited 48 states, 5 of the Canadian provinces, went on a cruise to Puerto Rico and spent 5 weeks in Kenya, Africa serving the Pocot Tribe on a missionary trip.

Bob was an active member of the Bethany E.C. Church where he served as a Youth Leader, Communion Stewart, Bible Quiz Team leader, Church Board member and cemetery committee member and caretaker.

Bob worked for 39 years for Knox Glass.

He also poured and finished concrete, worked for Beaver Township and for Surge.

He was a long time member of the Knox Lions Club where in 2011 he earned the Lions highest honor, the Melvin Jones Award.

He was one of the first to take a loan from and sat on the board of the Knox Credit Union in 1960.

Bob enjoyed hunting, boating, camping and spending time with his family.

He very much appreciated the help he received and the time he got to spend with his caregivers the last few years.

Bob is survived by his children Dawn Earp of Girard, Robert (Mary) McElhattan Jr. of Knox, Tammy (Arnold) Bartley of West Freedom, grandchildren Elijah Earp, Travis Earp, Robert McElhattan III, Devin Leamer, Ashley Bartley and Alison Bartley; 14 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild.

Also surviving are his siblings Shirley Barger of Butler, Connie Whitmore of Knox and Laura McElhattan of Knox and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his wife and parents Bob was preceded in death by a grandson Michael McElhattan, a brother Paul, and four sisters Thelma, Betty, Dorothy and Barb.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Avenue, in Knox, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Bethany E.C. Church, 721 Crossroads Church Drive, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mark Weaver and Pastor Travis Earp co-officiating.

Interment will be held at Starr Cemetery.

In lieu flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Knox Lions Club, PO Box 512, Knox PA 16232 or the Clarion/Forest VNA, P.O. 271, Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

