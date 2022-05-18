Deer Creek Winery to Host Wine Tasting Event on May 22
Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is holding a wine tasting event on Sunday, May 22.
The event is from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Connecting is more important now than ever! What better way to catch up with friends, family, or colleagues than over wine and appetizers. Come try some of Deer Creek’s favorite wines with some appetizers. Taste up to eight wines and three appetizers.
The cost of the wine tasting is $25.00.
Click here for a ticket.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit their website https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
