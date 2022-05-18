 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Work Begins on North First Avenue Project

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_2009 (1) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Crews from Eagle Contracting broke ground on the North First Avenue project on Monday, a project that has caused tension between Clarion Borough and the Storm Water Authority.

According to Clarion Borough Public Works Foreman Todd Colosimo, work began on Monday, and it will continue until at least Friday or possibly into next week.

The project aims to fix a sinkhole that has developed near two side-by-side pieces of private property on the east side of North First Avenue (U.S. Route 322).

IMG_2006 (1)

Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto said a separate project to fix drainage issues on Clarion University property on the opposite side of North First Avenue will be handled by the university and cannot be started until the borough’s work is completed. A deadline of May 31 was set for the completion of the borough project.

Eagle Contracting, Inc. won the bidding process with a $21,205.00 bid to fix the sinkhole. Also submitting bids were Bison Construction, of Fairmount City, ($23,110.00); Terra Works, of Clarion, ($23,320.00); and Mealy Excavating & Construction, of Tionesta ($24,779.00).

RELATED ARTICLES:

Work to Begin on Sinkhole Along U.S. 322 as Power Struggle Continues Between Clarion Borough and Stormwater Authority

Clarion Borough Council Approves University Stormwater Connections

Dunkin’ Another Step Closer to Reality As Borough Approves Stormwater Connection

Tempers Flare as Clarion Borough Moves Forward With Stormwater Repairs Despite Objections


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.