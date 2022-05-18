Work Begins on North First Avenue Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Crews from Eagle Contracting broke ground on the North First Avenue project on Monday, a project that has caused tension between Clarion Borough and the Storm Water Authority.

According to Clarion Borough Public Works Foreman Todd Colosimo, work began on Monday, and it will continue until at least Friday or possibly into next week.

The project aims to fix a sinkhole that has developed near two side-by-side pieces of private property on the east side of North First Avenue (U.S. Route 322).

Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto said a separate project to fix drainage issues on Clarion University property on the opposite side of North First Avenue will be handled by the university and cannot be started until the borough’s work is completed. A deadline of May 31 was set for the completion of the borough project.

Eagle Contracting, Inc. won the bidding process with a $21,205.00 bid to fix the sinkhole. Also submitting bids were Bison Construction, of Fairmount City, ($23,110.00); Terra Works, of Clarion, ($23,320.00); and Mealy Excavating & Construction, of Tionesta ($24,779.00).

