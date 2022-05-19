5-18 ROUNDUP: C-L Baseball Routs Oil City; Clarion Softball Picks Up Key Victory



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bryson Huwar got the win on the mound and also helped himself with four RBIs at the plate as the Clarion-Limestone baseball team beat Oil City, 15-2.

(Clarion-Limestone’s Jake Smith slides into third in a cloud of dust/photo by Diane Lutz)

Huwar struck out seven in his five innings of work. He also doubled at the plate to pace a 15-hit attack for the Lions.

Corbin Coulson and Jake Smith each had a three-hit afternoon. Tommy Smith knocked in three and Kohen Kemmer had two RBIs for Clarion-Limestone.

KARNS CITY 13, KEYSTONE 3 – Michael Neff and Hpbie Bartoe drove in three runs apiece and Cole Sherwin got the win on the hill for the Gremlins.

Tyler Hutchison and Zach Blair each went 2-for-4 with a double, and Neff also doubled as part of his 3-for-4 afternoon.

Sherwin went five innings on the mound, striking out seven.

Cole Henry had three hits for Keystone.

ROCKY GROVE 8, CLARION 3 – Dawson Smail and Chase Kriebel had three hits each for the Bobcats, but they weren’t enough in this loss.

Bryce Brinkley, Devon Lauer and Dauntae Girvan each had RBIs for Clarion.

SOFTBALL

Payton Simko homered and also got the win in the circle, striking out 13, as Clarion downs A-C Valley 9-5 in a key win for the Bobcats.

Kylee Beers and Bri Forrest each doubled twice and Hadlee Campbell was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored for Clarion (9-8), which needed the win to stay above .500 and solidify its playoff hopes.

The Bobcats scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open.

Mackenzie Parks homered and drove in two runs, Lexi Bauer had a pair of hits, and Meah Ielase doubled for A-C Valley.

KEYSTONE 15, UNION 4 – Natalie Bowser hit two home runs and Leah Exley also homered as the Panthers flexed their muscles in this win over the Damsels.

Bowser drove in four and Exley three. Gabby Wolbert tripled for Keystone.

Kya Wetzel homered and drove in four for Union.

Bowser picked up the win, striking out five in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.