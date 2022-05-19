A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers before noon. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

