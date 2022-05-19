District 9 Releases Softball, Baseball Playoff Brackets

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – DuBois Central Catholic, Johnsonburg, Karns City, and Clearfield each received No. 1 seeds in the brackets officially released on Thursday afternoon for the District 9 softball playoffs, which begin Monday.

DCC, the defending D9 champion in Class A receives a first-round bye in the seven-team bracket.

Monday’s first-round features No. 7 seed Clarion-Limestone at No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred at 4:00 p.m.; No. 6 Clarion vs. No. 3 Forest at 4:00 p.m. at West Forest, and No. 5 Oswayo Valley at No. 4 Elk Count Catholic at 4:00 p.m.

DCC will play the Oswayo Valley/ECC winner on May 25 in the semifinals at a site and time to be determined. The other semifinal game will also be played on May 25 at a site and time TBD.

The championship game is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 30, at Heindl Field in DuBois. The time of the first pitch is still TBD.

In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Johnsonburg and No. 2 seed Keystone each received a first-round bye in the six-team bracket.

Monday’s games feature No. 6 Kane at No. 3 Cranberry at 4:00 p.m. and No. 5 Moniteau at No. 4 Curwensville, also at 4:00 p.m.

Johnsonburg will play the winner of Moniteau/Curwensville on May 25, and Keystone will clash with the Kane/Cranberry survivor, also on May 25. The Times of those games are TBD.

The championship game is also scheduled for Memorial Day at Heindl Field.

In Class 3A, No. 1 Karns City and No. 2 Punxsutawney will play in the championship game on Memorial Day at Heindl Field. The time is TBD.

In Class 4A, No. Clearfield will play No. 2 St. Marys on May 26 at Heindl Field. The time for that game is also TBD.

BASEBALL

DuBois Central Catholic, Johnsonburg, and Clearfield each received No. 1 seeds in the brackets released on Thursday afternoon for the District 9 baseball playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

DCC, the defending champions in Class A, received a first-round bye. As did No. 2 Clarion in the six-team bracket.

First-round games on Tuesday feature No. 6 seed A-C Valley/Union at No. 3 seed Clarion-Limestone. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Smethport will travel to No. 4 Elk County Catholic for a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday as well.

In the semifinals on May 26, DCC will get the Smethport/ECC winner in Brockway at 4:30 p.m. Clarion will play the A-C Valley/Union vs. Clarion-Limestone survivor at a site and time to be determined.

The championship game is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 30, at Showers Field in DuBois. The time of that game is still TBD.

In Class 2A, the defending D9 champ Johnsonburg received the top seed in the nine-team bracket.

Monday will feature a play-in game with No. 9 Coudersport at No. 8 Port Allegany at 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday Johnsonburg will host the winner of Monday’s game.

Other quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday are No. 7 Kane vs. Karns City at Punxsutawney at 5:00 p.m.; No. 6 Redbank Valley at No. 3 Curwensville at 4:30 p.m.; and No. 5 Brookville vs. Moniteau at Punxsutawney at 2:00 p.m.

The semifinals will be held on May 26, and the final will also be played on Memorial Day at Showers Field at a time TBD.

Punxsutawney is the only 3A team in the playoffs in D9 and will await the winner of the Bedford at Chestnut Ridge game, which will be played on Thursday, in the subregional championship game at noon on June 1 at Somerset.

In 4A, No. 1 seed Clearfield will take on No. 2 seed St. Marys in the title game at 5:30 p.m. on May 26 at Showers Field.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.