Featured Local Job: Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.

Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 Certification.

Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest; Pennsylvania Standard Application; Resume; Transcript; Certificate; Three Letters of Reference; Current Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances; and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: June 10, 2022

