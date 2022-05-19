Featured Local Job: Physical Therapist

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 is anticipating an opening for a Physical Therapist.

POSITION AVAILABLE FOR START OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR

*This is a new position.

EA 2022-013

Physical Therapist

This position is a full-time position (185 days) working with students from the preschool program through 12th grade. Requires Physical Therapy License and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience preferred. This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are dependent on service locations, somewhere between 7:30-3:00 or 8:00-3:30.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for students; providing therapies and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, by June 9 at 3pm.

The application packet may include but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

