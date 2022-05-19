 

Mark Trapano

Thursday, May 19, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GwSbnDOLlFf7Mark Trapano suddenly passed away in the early morning of May 11, 2022 at his home in Nectarine, PA.

Mark was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Roy and Jeanne Trapano of Murrysville PA.

Loved ones here to cherish his memories are his Linda, his children Haley (Chris Carlson) and Tyler Trapano.

His beloved grandsons Camden and Colton Carlson, Karson and Kruz Trapano.

Brother Vince and sister-in-law Cindy Trapano and his nieces Taylor (Daniel) Johnson and Lauren Trapano.

He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his many stories and great sense of humor.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.

He loved spending time with this family running his jet boat on the beautiful Allegheny River.

He made many life long friends and had some of his fondest memories on the river.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

