Martincic Receives SBA Small Business Person of the Year Award

TIONESTA, Pa. – National Small Business Week 2022 highlighted the tenacity and resilience of small business owners in the US who despite the trials and tribulations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to support our economy, and deliver the services and products that Americans depend on every day.

One of the many small business owners who was recognized for his dedication to strengthening the Pennsylvania economy during this year’s National Small Business Week was Forest County’s own John Martincic.

On May 3, Martincic was awarded with the 2022 SBA Pennsylvania Small Business Person of the Year award and the 2022 Western Pennsylvania SBA District Small Business Person of the Year award. These accolades celebrate the all-important impact of small business owners and entrepreneurs such as Martincic who work tirelessly to create jobs and continue to cultivate the American economy.

The award presentation was held on-site at Forest Scientific manufacturing facility located in Tionesta. Kelly Hunt, Pittsburgh SBA District Director, presented the awards. Jack Sherman, a mentor of John Martincic, spoke about the history of the business location and the traits of a successful entrepreneur. Additionally, area representatives from DCED, Clarion University, and state and federal legislators offered their congratulations.

Martincic is both the founder and CEO of Forest Scientific, a machine tool manufacturing company located in the heart of western Pennsylvania. Forest Scientific Corporation (founded in 1989) manufactures machines such as CNC routers, mills and lathes, and plasma cutters. Forest Scientific provides school and career center institutions with the necessary equipment to teach invaluable trade skills while also giving students practical, real-world experience. Additionally, the CNC machines can be utilized to mass produce anything from signage to cabinetry to intricate machine parts. If you can design a product, it can be manufactured with his equipment.

Martincic acknowledged that receiving these awards would not have been possible without the help and support of those around him. This includes his dedicated and hardworking employees who ensure that the business is running smoothly, his business mentors who have instilled him with priceless advice and guidance, and the members of the Clarion University Small Business Development Center whose assistance has allowed for a recent business expansion and subsequent renovation.

Small businesses located throughout the US such as Forest Scientific Corporation continue to spark innovation as well as provide jobs, careers, and opportunities to the local community. National Small Business Week reminds us all that despite the tempting convenience of making a purchase from a big business, choosing to support a local small business instead ensures that we are also supporting our local community.

