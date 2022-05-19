Michael L. Elder, 60, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Michael was born in Oil City on August 2, 1961.

He was the son of Beverly Elder of Erie and the late Kenneth L. Elder.

Mike was a 1980 graduate of Keystone High School and served in the U.S Army from 1980-1989.

He enjoyed mowing, riding his golf cart, and the company of friends and family, especially his nephew Mike DeLoe, and bestfriend, Rodney Forsythe.

He had been employed at the Knox Glass Plant and as an escort driver.

Surviving is his wife, Alice L. DeLoe Elder, whom he married on March 24, 1983; a daughter, Melissa Elder of Knox and her fiancé, Daryl Smith; three brothers, Randy Elder and his wife, Piddle, Kenneth Elder and Rodney Elder and his wife, Jessica, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A graveside service with military honors at Brick Church Cemetery near Emlenton will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Emlenton.

To help defray expenses, memorial contributions may be made by visiting www.hilefh.com and choosing the donation tab.

