Missing Clarion Man Located

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Clarion has been located.

A representative of PSP Clarion was unable to disclose any further information.

Police began the search after Broadnax left his residence located on South 4th Avenue, in Clarion, around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and had not been seen since.

