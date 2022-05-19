Nancy L. Thomas, 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by her family and went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Born in Oil City on February 17, 1942 she was a daughter of the late Williams and Lillian Paris Smalley.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School.

In her earlier years Nancy was a hard worker and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Nancy was known for her giving and kind heart.

Family was everything to Nancy and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed coloring, word search, making porcelain and ceramic dolls and watching the Pittsburgh Penguins with her late husband, Avalon.

Nancy had a passion for collecting Hummel Figurines but her biggest passion was for her Lord and Savior.

Nancy was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Nancy previously worked at the former Quaker State, the former Printz’s store, the Venango County Courthouse and the Bon-Ton.

On November 28, 1959 she married the former Avalon S. Thomas and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2017.

Surviving are four children; David Thomas and his wife Cheryl of Guys Mills, Terry Thomas and his wife Tammy of Franklin, Kim Simons and her husband Steve of Franklin and Duane Thomas and his girlfriend Michelle of Franklin; six grandchildren, Lisah Baker, Drew Cervone (Alynn) Rachael Hasson and her husband Jake, Michael Thomas and his wife Brittany, Kayla Perrett and her husband David, Cole Simons and his girlfriend, Maria; six great-grandchildren, Gracie Cervone, Sophie Baker, Wyatt Perrett, Evelyn Hasson, Judah Hasson and Geneieve Hasson.

Also surviving is a brother James Smalley and his wife Carol and a sister-in-law, Pat Smalley and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by eight siblings, David Smalley, Pearl Smalley, Evelyn Smalley, Doris Smalley, Myrtle Smalley, Fred Smalley, Paul Smalley and William Smalley.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:30 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Matthew Blake, officiating.

Interment will follow at Lamey Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.