 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Searching for Missing Clarion Man

Thursday, May 19, 2022 @ 05:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

missing-manCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Clarion has been located.

Clarion-based State Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, who was reported missing has been found.

A representative of PSP Clarion was unable to disclose any further information.

Police began the search after Broadnax left his residence located on South 4th Avenue, in Clarion, around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and had not been seen since.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.