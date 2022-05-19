Say What?!: Johns Hopkins Students Invent Edible ‘Tastee Tape’ to Keep Burritos Together

BALTIMORE, Maryland – A team of Johns Hopkins University students are aiming to change the way people eat their burritos with a new invention: edible tape.

The Whiting School of Engineering students, who unveiled their “Tastee Tape” project for the school’s Engineering Design Day, said they were inspired to create their edible tape by their own experiences with notoriously messy foods such as burritos, tacos, and wraps.

