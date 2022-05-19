 

SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Adds New, Expanded Plumbing Section to Their Knox Location

Thursday, May 19, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at May 17 13-36-20Whether it’s a new build or just replacing a leaky faucet, Heeter Lumber has everything you need to complete your next plumbing project no matter how big or small.

Screenshot at May 17 13-36-37

Screenshot at May 17 13-36-52

Stop in at your nearest Heeter Lumber for all of your plumbing needs. They can provide the supplies you need for home repairs and maintenance issues, including pipes, fittings, sealants, caulk, and water heaters. Their knowledgeable staff can also assist you, if you are not quite sure what exactly you need to complete your project.

Screenshot at May 17 13-37-10

Heeter Lumber has four locations, so you don’t have to go far to find what you need to complete your home improvement projects.

New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00
p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00
p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m
Knox Bargain Outlet: Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.


