Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Tour De Forest Returns This Weekend at Allegheny National Forest

Thursday, May 19, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Tour-de-ForestMARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Company will hold their semi-annual Tour de Forest ATV/UTV/OHM ride on Allegheny National Forest roads on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22.

The event is a scenic, leisurely, low-difficulty level ride designed to allow ATV enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the forest in a unique way.

The route utilizes Forest Service roads that normally are not open to ATVs.

To hold the event, the company operates under a special use permit issued by the US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service.

The event route is closed to other motorized traffic from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. A Forest Order is in place, closing the route to other motorized traffic and opening it only to registered event riders.

Information about the event can be found at Tour-de-Forest (marienville-fire.com).

The event is only open to registered participants. Riders must stay on the designated route.

The Allegheny National Forest motorized trail system will open for the summer season to permitted riders on Friday, May 27, at 8:00 a.m.

Information about obtaining a permit to ride the motorized trail system is at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/allegheny/passes-permits/recreation.


