State Police Calls: Eggs Thrown at House, Theft by Deception, Harassment

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Eggs Thrown At House

PSP Clarion is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred in Toby Township, Clarion County, on Friday, April 29, around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, this incident occurred as unknown actor(s) threw eggs at the victim’s house.

The victim is listed as a 51-year-old Rimersburg man.

Total damaged is $5.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

Keys Found Near Limestone Fire Hall

Clarion-based State Police were given a set of keys found on Route 66 near Limestone Fire Hall on Sunday, May 15, around 7:37 p.m.

Contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 to claim the keys.

Harassment in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment which took place on Monday, November 1, 2021.

The victim is listed as a 56-year-old man, of Euclid, Ohio.

Charges have not yet been filed.

Theft By Deception

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of theft by deception on Friday, May 13, around 8:32 p.m.

The victim is listed as a 48-year-old Parker man.

No further information was provided.

