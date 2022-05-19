Virginia Patrick, age 91 a longtime resident of Tionesta area went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following a stay at Highland Oaks Water Run in Clarion, PA.

Born on August 20, 1930 in Starr PA, Forest County to the late Floyd Zuendel and Ruth (Dickrager) Zuendel Mealy Korb.

She attended a one room Starr school, until going to Tionesta High School graduating in 1948.

She married Robert Culver on August 15, 1949 in Tionesta. He was killed in an accident in 1964, leaving her with five young children.

She later married Ed Patrick on June 9, 1973. They were the co-owners of The Forest Press for many years. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Virginia was a long time member of Tionesta Church of God where she devoted herself to teaching children of Jesus’s love for them.

She served as Sunday School Superintendent for over 25 years as well as teaching Sunday school, Wednesday evening and VBS.

Her greatest joy was her family; those left to cherish her memory are her children, Romona Carlson, Kathleen and Gene McFail, Leslie and Mike Holt, Rex and Kathy Culver, James and Susan Culver. Her thirteen grandchildren, Jennifer Call, Jed Smith, Michael McFail, Justin McFail, Tracy Holt, David Holt, Hilary Culver, Bob Culver, Jeff Culver, Samantha Baldwin, Stephen Culver, Annie Culver, and Jessie Culver. Also several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister Mary Lee Lehman, brother-in-law Don Burig, former son-in-law Paul Smith and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Rumbaugh, Jean Mealy, Beatrice Burig, Carl Zuendel and a son-in-law Doug Carlson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Highland Oaks Water Run and Home Solutions for all the wonderful care to our Mother.

Friends will be received on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Tionesta Church of God (1582 PA-36 Tionesta, PA 16353) from 10 AM to 11 AM followed by a Celebration Service of Virginia’s life at 11 AM with Pastor Jodi L. Poorman officiating.

Burial at Starr Cemetery, Tionesta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

The family suggests in lieu flowers donations be made to Tionesta Church of God, Box 247, Tionesta, Pa 16353 or Home Solutions Hospice, 1008 South 8th St., Clarion, Pa. 16214.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.