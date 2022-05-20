A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

