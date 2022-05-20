Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Bagel Dip

This recipe is good not only with bite-size bagel pieces, but also with veggies!

Ingredients

2 cups sour cream

1-1/2 cups mayonnaise



2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes2 tablespoons minced chives2 teaspoons dill weed1/4 teaspoon garlic salt1 medium onion, finely chopped2 packages (2-1/2 ounces each) thinly sliced dried beef, choppedPlain bagels, split and cut into bite-size pieces

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine sour cream and mayonnaise. Add the parsley, chives, dill, and garlic salt. Stir in onion and dried beef. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with bagels.

