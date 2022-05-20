Clarion Dunkin’ Plans Move Forward As Demolition Begins on Former CVS Building

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Demolition began this week on the former CVS building in Clarion as plans progress for a new Dunkin’ restaurant at the Main Street property.

Dunkin’ is expected to open in the summer of 2022; however, a concrete date has not been set.

The restaurant is not owned by Dunkin’ Corporation. Instead, it’s being developed by Heartland Restaurant Group–a Pittsburgh-based operator of over 48 Dunkin’ restaurants in the region.

Heartland Group Vice President Dan Orie said an opening date depends on various situations.

Orie said it typically takes about 12 weeks to open the building after a permit has been issued. The group was recently approved for a demolition permit by Clarion Borough.

Dunkin’ will feature customer seating inside the building and a drive-thru lane will that be 15 feet in width. The drive-thru lane will surround the building, and when leaving the property, motorists will only be able to exit to the right onto Main Street.

Ingress and egress traffic will both be on Main Street.

The restaurant will have 16 parking spaces.

The former CVS building located at 639 Main Street has been vacant since the company moved across the street to its new location in 2017.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ sells a variety of food items, including various baked goods such as donuts and cookies, coffee, and other drinks. The company has over 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. The brand announced in September 2018 that it would shorten its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ as part of a push to become the world’s “premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand.” Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

