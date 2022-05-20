Clarion Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Hits Log on Roadway in Clarion Township Crash

CLARION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:26 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, a 2012 Ford Escape driven by 20-year-old Curvin E. Goheen, of Clarion, was traveling west on Waterson Road, just east of Showers Road, in Clarion Township, when he lost control of his vehicle.

His vehicle then struck a log on the northern side of the roadway and came to a rest facing west in the westbound lane.

He was using a seat belt and was not injured.

