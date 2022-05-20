Knox Man Accused of Threatening Relative With Gun Over Property Dispute

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening a relative with a gun over a property dispute.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on Wednesday, May 11, filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Evan James Simmons in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

State police were dispatched to a residence located on Triangle Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County, around 8:09 p.m., on May 11, for a report of terroristic threats, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim, who reported that Evan Simmons had pointed a pistol at him and racked the slide. The victim related that the altercation began over a property dispute. He stated that Simmons was aiming the firearm at him and accusing him of crossing the property line, the complaint states.

While on the scene, police also interviewed Simmons. He related that the victim rode his lawnmower on his family’s property. When he attempted to confront the victim about the issue, (the victim) began threatening him. As a result, Simmons reportedly stated that he drew his firearm and racked the slide. He said that after the altercation, he unloaded the firearm, according to the complaint.

The incident was determined to be domestic violence as it was discovered that Simmons and the victim are related, the complaint notes.

Simmons was arraigned on Thursday, May 12, at 11:00 p.m., on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, July 19, at 8:30 a.m., in Clarion County Central Court.

