 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox Man Accused of Threatening Relative With Gun Over Property Dispute

Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

handgun-231696_1280SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening a relative with a gun over a property dispute.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on Wednesday, May 11, filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Evan James Simmons in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

State police were dispatched to a residence located on Triangle Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County, around 8:09 p.m., on May 11, for a report of terroristic threats, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim, who reported that Evan Simmons had pointed a pistol at him and racked the slide. The victim related that the altercation began over a property dispute. He stated that Simmons was aiming the firearm at him and accusing him of crossing the property line, the complaint states.

While on the scene, police also interviewed Simmons. He related that the victim rode his lawnmower on his family’s property. When he attempted to confront the victim about the issue, (the victim) began threatening him. As a result, Simmons reportedly stated that he drew his firearm and racked the slide. He said that after the altercation, he unloaded the firearm, according to the complaint.

The incident was determined to be domestic violence as it was discovered that Simmons and the victim are related, the complaint notes.

Simmons was arraigned on Thursday, May 12, at 11:00 p.m., on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, July 19, at 8:30 a.m., in Clarion County Central Court.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.