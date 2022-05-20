Next Step Pregnancy Solutions Briefs Clarion Rotary on Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Employees of Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services presented information about their services at a recent meeting of the Clarion Rotary Club.

(Pictured above: Next Step Executive Director Hilary Theiss and Client Services Director Beth Rohrbacker and Rotarian Matt Lerch.)

According to the group’s Facebook page, services advice listed included the following:

• All are available to anyone regardless of age, race, income, nationality, religious affiliation, or disability.

• Medical quality self-administered pregnancy tests with referrals for a free ultrasound.

• Sexual Integrity Program. Come and explore the benefits of sexual integrity through the various aspects of your life including physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual.

• Sexual Abuse/Misuse Peer Counseling. If you’ve experienced sexual trauma, sexual abuse, or sexual misuse, we can help you find comfort and healing. The steps to sexual health are designed to show you the road to healthy sexuality.

• Healthy Relationships. Are you in a cycle of unhappy relationships? We’ll help you identify the characteristics of a healthy one – what it looks and feels like – and why you deserve a great one.

• Additional pregnancy options counseling for abortion, adoption, and parenting.

• Post-Abortion Recovery. Abortion is often followed by feelings of uncertainty. If you’ve had an abortion, your feelings may be mixed. Let us help you sort through your questions from your past abortion.

• Focus on Fertility. As a woman, you are expected to make good decisions about your body that include your fertility, your cycle, and reproductive capabilities. Let us provide you with a truthful picture of the wonder of your body.

Next Step Pregnancy Solutions, located at 140 Greenville Avenue in Clarion, has served Clarion since 1988. Offering no cost and confidential services, 24/7 support is available by calling: 1-800-712-4357 or Text: “HELPLINE” to 313131.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.